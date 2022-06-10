"Being an entrepreneur is an ideal career option for youth these days," says Hitesh Thawani |

Hitesh Thawani, the owner of Dubai-based pet boutique Precious Paws, believes that "Entrepreneurship demands independent minds who use innovative and creative ways to cater to the demands of society and youth can do that."

Today's youth are longing for better options than a 9-5 job when it comes to choosing a career. Well, there's a new trend that's been sweeping across the nation in recent years: entrepreneurship. And the business tycoon, Hitesh Thawani, affirms the aforesaid. He says, "The youngsters dream of being their own boss, having the freedom to set their own hours, and truly feeling like they're in control of their career."

"Since they already have the fire for these things, making a foray into the entrepreneurial world will be good for them. Barely a generation back, we completely relied on the tried and tested career option, but things have changed today. Today's generation has a preference for building and implementing a business plan from scratch. They want to be masters of their fate," Hitesh Thawani further added.

The entrepreneur has spent years living in the global market. He has been a student of the tribulations that market trends observe. Talking about the age and experience factor of a businessman, Hitesh Thawani says, "The myths prowl in the air that entrepreneurs require years of experience. Well, this is a story from the past. While young people are relatively passionate and have higher risk-taking abilities, these two features are most needed to run a business."

While talking further on this, Hitesh Thawani went on to say, "Yes, individuals from their 20s aren't as experienced as those from their 40s. But they are full of enthusiasm, and this can make them a perfect player in these entrepreneurial games."

So, if you are a young person and reading this article, know that your desire to be an entrepreneur can be the right choice. Lastly, Hitesh Thawani added by saying, "Though this can be a good career option, youth should also take care of certain things like being patient with their business and showing immense dedication."