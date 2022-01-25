BEENEXT, Mirae Asset infuse $22 mn in Raise Financial Services

Raise Financial Services, a city-based fintech announced a US$22 million (about Rs 164.4 crore) fund raise led by BEENEXT and Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

The startup will deploy the newly raised funds into its November 2021-launched investment platform Dhan, to strengthen the product, engineering, operations and customer experience teams, the reports said.

The platform will see investments of US$15 million over the next few months.

Raise Financial, also saw investments from 3one4 Capital, Rocketship.vc, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho, Amrish Rau of Pine Labs, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter and Sandeep Tandon of Whiteboard Capital in the current round, it said.

“This momentum in investing & trading is irreversible, we expect this to grow exponentially. We are convinced that the next market leader will be a platform like Dhan that is extremely technology and product focused as well as very customer centric,” stated Hero Choudhary, the managing partner at BEENEXT.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:12 PM IST