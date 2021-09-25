Beauty and wellness brand Pahadi Local raises Rs 5 cr first round of funding from Mudhra Ventures

Pahadi Goodness Pvt. Ltd., a beauty and wellness company, secured its first round of funding worth Rs. 5 Crores from Mudhra Ventures, promoted by Gunapati Swathi Reddy. The investment proceeds will be used for growth capital including marketing, promotion and new product development.

This investment will allow the firm to ramp up the sales and drive the company towards a very promising future. The current round of funding values the business at Rs 30 crores, it said in a press release.

Swathi Reddy, Managing Partner at Mudhra Ventures said, “I believe ‘Make up is a choice but Skincare is essential’. I‘m thrilled to be joining the Pahadi Local family.”

Pahadi Local family said, “We are delighted to have this belief of our journey and the market opportunity from the team at Mudhra Venture led by Swathi Reddy. The investment has come at a time when the market is opening up and our current and new products are seeing great traction."

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:15 PM IST