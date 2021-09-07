Beardo launches new campaign for fragrance with Chitrangada Singh, Kunal Kapoor

Men’s lifestyle brand Beardo has unveiled its new campaign featuring Chitrangada Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Beardo Whisky Smoke EDP. Beardo’s new campaign for Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum takes the Oomph to new heights.

The new campaign on Beardo’s Whiskey Smoke EDP underscores the uber masculine fragrance from Beardo, which is strong and long-lasting. The artisanal perfume features a fine blend of exotic Oud Wood, Tobacco, Cinnamon and Indulgent Vanilla notes, it said in a press release.

Sujot Malhotra, CEO of Beardo, describes the new campaign, “Beardo is a personality driven brand that is aspirational and classy. The inspiration behind creating this perfume was the aura of a successful man at the end of a triumphant day. The day and it’s duels may have ended, but the night brings with itself new conquests to set eyes on – if you could just smell what this spirit of waiting for the new battles smells like.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:46 PM IST