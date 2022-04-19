Bear hammering continues as Nifty ends below 17k; IT, telecom & Auto stocks tumble

The benchmark stock market indices closed in the red on April 19. Except oil & gas all other indices ended lower with IT, power, realty and FMCG indices down 2 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was down 703.59 points or 1.23 percent at 56,463.15. The Nifty was down 215.00 points or 1.25 percent at 16,958.70. About 1111 shares have advanced, 2216 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were HDFC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumer Products. Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:51 PM IST