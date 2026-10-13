'Be hungry like Samsung': Vedanta Chairman Hails Samsung's Growth As AI Chip Demand Drives $80 Billion Profit Forecast

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal | PTI

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has praised Samsung's transformation into a global technology powerhouse, urging businesses to remain ambitious and innovative even after achieving significant success.

In a post on X on Monday, Agarwal highlighted the South Korean electronics giant's projected third-quarter operating profit of approximately $80 billion, equivalent to nearly ₹8 lakh crore.

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Citing a Financial Times report, he said Samsung's annual earnings could potentially surpass the combined profits of India's listed companies.

Highlights Samsung's Journey

Agarwal traced Samsung's evolution from a trading business into textiles, food processing, consumer electronics and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

He contrasted its journey with American technology companies that began operations primarily in the technology sector.

According to Agarwal, Samsung's expansion demonstrates how established businesses can continue identifying new opportunities rather than becoming complacent.

He also highlighted the company's employment contribution across South Korea and other countries, including India, noting the significant participation of women in its workforce.

Describing Samsung as an owner-driven enterprise, Agarwal encouraged businesses to maintain their appetite for growth and technological advancement.

His remarks followed Samsung's latest earnings guidance, which indicated exceptional profitability amid rising global demand for memory chips.

Samsung Forecasts Record Profit

Samsung projected consolidated revenue of approximately 195 trillion Korean won, or $145 billion, for the July-September quarter of 2026.

Its operating profit was estimated at 107.4 trillion won, approximately $80 billion, representing nearly ninefold annual growth.

The company had reported second-quarter revenue of 171.5 trillion won, or $128 billion, reflecting a 28% sequential increase.

Operating profit during that period reached 89.5 trillion won, approximately $66.8 billion.

Strong demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centres has tightened supplies and supported higher semiconductor prices.

According to the Financial Times, Samsung's preliminary guidance indicated a fourth consecutive quarter of record earnings.

The company also said its estimated operating profit had crossed 100 trillion won for the first time.

Samsung shares have more than doubled this year, lifting its market capitalisation to approximately $1.3 trillion.

The electronics manufacturer is scheduled to announce detailed third-quarter financial results on Oct 29.