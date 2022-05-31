BDR Pharma partners with Varenyam Healthcare

Sugmadex is available as 2 ml & 5 ml single-dose vials, the company said. /Representative image | File pic

BDR Pharmaceuticals and Varenyam Healthcare announce the launch of Sugmadex - an innovation, and claims it is a first-of-its-kind drug in over 10 years with novel γ-cyclodextrin neuromuscular block (NMB) reversal properties. Sugmadex (Sugammadex 100mg/ml) is a pioneer in Anaesthesia drugs offering safe, rapid and complete reversal of shallow, moderate and deep neuromuscular block (NMB), resulting in the removal of anaesthesia effect on the body, .

Currently available reversal agents cannot reverse profound NMB and quite often result in postoperative respiratory complications. The clinical use of Sugmadex is a breakthrough that promises to eliminate many of the shortcomings in current anaesthetic practice. Sugmadex is available as 2 ml & 5 ml single-dose vials, it said.

Raheel Shah, Director Business Development on behalf of BDR Pharmaceuticals Int’l Pvt ltd, Mumbai said, “The results collated from the Indian trials on patients promise to be advantageous for the users lacking any side effects. Sugmadex is set to be the game-changer in the segment of reversal agents in the modern day surgery.”

Bhahim Desai, CEO of Varenyam Healthcare Private Limited commented, “Varenyam has a standing commitment with the Anaesthesia fraternity to bring Ambulatory Anaesthesia practices to India. Varenyam’s trained and experienced sales team, specialised in promotion and ethical sales of Anaesthesia products, will enable penetrating the deep end of the market.”