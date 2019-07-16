'BDL eyeing Rs 25,000 crore order book in next five years'

Hyderabad: Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is expecting total order book of Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years,a top official said Tuesday. "We are expecting Rs 25,000 crore order book by 2024 which includes present orders of Rs 8,000 crore to be executed by 2023-2024," BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) said."We are developing third generation missiles and we are looking at (developing) fourth and fifth generation missiles with collaboration with other OEMs, " he said.

Established in 1970, the PSU is a manufacturer of guided missiles and allied defence equipment. In the years to come, the company, will be primarily focusing on optimisation of existing production lines, maximising the geostrategic reach by increasing exports and indigenisation,Mishra said.