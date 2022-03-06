BBB launches programme for improving quality of PSU bank boards

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has introduced a development program for the management of public sector banks with a view to improving the quality of bank boards.

The nine-month Directors' Development Programme (DDP) is designed for the directors of the PSBs and financial institutions with the key objective of enhancing director effectiveness to increase their impact on the boards, the BBB said in a statement.

It is expected that the program will help the directors think of the road ahead in the business and elevate themselves to be a source of wisdom and guidance for the management and stakeholders to raise the performance levels of Public Sector Banks in the global landscape, said.

The program designed in collaboration with IBA and others will help empower and enrich the board critical for the decision making.

Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, who is also a member of BBB said there is no end to learning when going through this training.

The BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, was formed in 2016. It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

The program includes seminars, face-to-face interactive sessions, and self-paced online modules, it said, adding, the pedagogy follows a practitioner's approach with orientation and refresher sections for first-time and seasoned directors respectively.

Facilitated case studies will cover the latest in board effectiveness and simulations and role-play will allow participants to put their new knowledge into practice, it said.

Finally, it said, interaction with corporate leaders and industry experts will create a deeper awareness of relevant issues.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:01 PM IST