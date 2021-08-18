Battleground Mobile India launched on iOS App Store today

Advertisement

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, today announced the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India. The game is now available to download and play on the Apple iOS App Store for fans in India.

Starting off, all players will get Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center. As a part of welcoming them to “India Ka Battlegrounds”, exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center, the company said in a press release.

Earlier, Battlegrounds Mobile India had hit the milestone of 50 million downloads, and Krafton had given out numerous rewards in celebration including the Galaxy Messenger Set, which is the third set of rewards waiting for fans playing on iOS as well.

To download Battlegrounds Mobile India, visit the iOS Link and click on the “Get” button, and the rewards will automatically be available to claim inside the Event Center, once you’ve started and logged into the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available exclusively to play in India. Fans can follow us the official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages for all the latest news.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:27 AM IST