Barco partners with Inflow for hybrid meeting room experiences

Barco, a company in professional visualization and collaboration technology, announced its partnership with Inflow, player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services market in SAARC region, for the complete range of Barco ClickShare solutions. With the Pan India scope of the association, Barco plans to enhance outreach in the Unified Communication and Collaboration segment and provide partners and end customers seamless hybrid collaboration and meeting experience solutions.

Faiz Rehman, National Business Head - India & SAARC (Collaboration) at Barco, said, “Hybrid meeting experiences and seamless collaboration are the need of the hour, especially in the new normal. In the post-pandemic era, where a part of the team works from office while others contribute remotely, organisations and businesses need to quickly adopt the hybrid work model and empower employees through transformative collaboration. Barco’s ClickShare range of collaboration solutions facilitates the rising need for flexible working and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) experiences and, with the partnership with Inflow, we are keen on further expanding our outreach across Indian meeting rooms and organizations.”

Established in 2005, Inflow distributes information technology hardware and software and enables partners to deliver new technologies to end customers. With support from technology vendors, the company provides trainings, pre-sales technical support, commercial support and professional services aimed at enhancing customer outreach and satisfaction.

Rajesh Kumar, Vice President - Technology, Inflow, said, “With our network of vendors and channel partners, and Barco’s hands-on approach, we are primed to offer splendid hybrid collaboration experiences to customers across the country.”

Barco’s range of ClickShare products are hardware and software agnostic and enable the trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting).

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:28 PM IST