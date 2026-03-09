BAPCO Declares Force Majeure Following Iranian Strike On Refinery: When Is This Provision Invoked?

Screenshot from video |

The Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) on Monday officially declared force majeure on its petroleum shipments after an Iranian military strike resulted in a significant fire at its primary refinery. This announcement, communicated through the official state news agency, signals that the state-run energy firm is currently unable to meet its supply commitments due to the physical damage sustained during the attack.

Legal implications of the declaration

By declaring force majeure, BAPCO is utilising a specific legal provision that exempts a business from its contractual duties when unforeseen and catastrophic events occur. In this context, the manoeuver serves as a protective measure to shield the company from legal liability or financial penalties that would normally arise from failing to deliver oil to international buyers. The clause is typically reserved for "acts of god" or "acts of war" that make the fulfillment of an agreement practically or physically impossible.'

Impact of regional hostilities on energy operations

The state news agency clarified that BAPCO’s operational capacity has been severely compromised by the escalating military tensions across the Middle East. The combination of the broader regional conflict and the direct kinetic strike on the refinery complex has created an environment where normal production and export schedules can no longer be maintained. This disruption highlights the growing vulnerability of energy infrastructure as the maritime and aerial conflict continues to expand.

What defines force majeure

Force majeure is a legal doctrine and a common contract clause that excuses a party from performing its contractual obligations when an extraordinary event beyond their control occurs. The term translates from French as superior force and is intended to address circumstances that are both unforeseeable and unavoidable. By including this provision, parties agree that if a catastrophic event makes it impossible to fulfill the terms of an agreement, the affected party will not be held liable for a breach of contract or required to pay damages.

Common triggering events

As mentioned above, the events that qualify under this clause are typically categorised as acts of God or acts of man. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and wildfires are standard inclusions because they are entirely outside human influence. On the other hand, man-made disruptions such as wars, riots, terrorist attacks and government-mandated shutdowns also frequently trigger these protections.

Legal requirements for enforcement

For a party to successfully invoke force majeure, they must generally prove that the event was not reasonably foreseeable at the time the contract was signed. If a risk was known or should have been anticipated, the clause might not apply. Additionally, the party seeking relief must demonstrate that the event was the direct cause of their inability to perform and that they took reasonable steps to mitigate the impact. It is not enough for the contract to become more expensive or less profitable; performance must be rendered truly impracticable or illegal.

Consequences and contractual relief

When a force majeure event is recognised, the primary result is the suspension of contractual duties for the duration of the disruption. During this time, the performing party is usually granted an extension of time to complete their work once the event has passed. However, many contracts also include a termination provision stating that if the force majeure event continues for a specified length of time, such as 90 days, either party may cancel the agreement entirely without further penalty.