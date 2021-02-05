Banks wrote off Rs 62,000 crore loans of 100 wilful defaulters as of March 2020: Report

Banks wrote off Rs 3,098 crore of loans of Winsome Diamonds, Rs 2,789 crore of basmati rice maker REI Agro, Rs 1,979 crore of chemicals firm Kudos Chemie, Rs 1,927 crore of construction firm Zoom Developers, and Rs 1,875 crore of shipbuilding company ABG Shipyard. Loans written off for Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines was Rs 1,314 crore, the data showed.



According to a response to another RTI, RBI stated Indian banks have written off Rs 68,607 crore of debt of top 50 willful defaulters till September 30, 2019.