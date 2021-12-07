Banks to remain shut on these days in December; Check for details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed some of the days in the month of December, when the banking operations will be shut.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks will remain shut for total 12 days in December and the remaining days are that of weekends, media reports said. However, banking activities will be operational online.

The banks will not be closed for 12 days in all the states. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa but not closed for the same festival in Himachal Pradesh.

Following is the list of bank holidays in the month of December 2021

* Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

* Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

* Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve): December 24

* Christmas: December 25

* Christmas Celebration: December 27

* U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

* New Year's Eve: December 31

Besides the above list of banking holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month fall on the following dates

* December 5 - Sunday

* December 11- Second Saturday of the month

* December 12- Sunday

* December 19- Sunday

* December 25 - Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

* December 26- Sunday

It must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies and the holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:58 PM IST