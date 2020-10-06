Banks have to mandatorily issue AT-1 bonds on electronic platform

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory for banks to issue Additional Tier-1 bonds on the 'Electronic Book Provider' platform irrespective of issue size.

The securities market regulator on Tuesday released the norms for issuing, listing of additional tier-I bonds which will come into effect from October 12.

"The issuance of AT1 instruments shall be done mandatorily on the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform irrespective of the issue size," it said.

SEBI further said that issuers and stock exchanges shall ensure that only QIBs are allowed to participate in the issuance of AT-1 instruments.

The minimum allotment of AT-1 instruments shall not be less than Rs 1 crore and the minimum trading lot size for AT1 instruments shall be Rs 1 crore, as per the new norms.