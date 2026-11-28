The family of bankrupt steel businessman Pramod Mittal, younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, is embroiled in a legal battle to prevent Barclays from selling its London residence, valued at approximately ₹357 crore (£29.5 million).

Pramod's wife, Sangeeta Mittal, has approached the High Court seeking to protect Renaissance Court, a luxury property in Mayfair where she has lived since 1998. The residence is located near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's London home.

Claims Lifelong Occupancy Rights

The property was acquired in 1998 for ₹106 crore (£8.8 million) through Global Infrastructure Holdings Limited (GIHL). Ownership subsequently passed to Meadswell Estates Ltd, a British Virgin Islands-registered company.

Sangeeta maintains that her late father-in-law, Mohan Lal Mittal, supported the acquisition to provide her family with a permanent residence after relocating from Kolkata.

The property was subsequently refinanced through Barclays loans. Following Meadswell's mortgage repayment default, the bank appointed receivers on April 19, 2023, to secure possession and sell the property to recover outstanding debt.

While Barclays maintains its entitlement to enforce the mortgage security, Sangeeta claims a beneficial interest and lifelong occupancy rights based on assurances allegedly made by the family.

The High Court previously refused her permission to challenge the receivers' appointment. Separately, a law firm has initiated proceedings against Sangeeta and her three children over unpaid dues.

From £50 Million Wedding To Bankruptcy And Legal Battles

The property dispute contrasts sharply with the family's extravagant celebrations, including daughter Shristi Mittal's 2013 Barcelona wedding, which reportedly cost £50 million.

Pramod was declared bankrupt on June 19, 2020. The High Court upheld the suspension of his automatic discharge from bankruptcy in April 2023, citing concerns regarding his cooperation and compliance with bankruptcy obligations.

He also faced criminal charges in Bosnia in January 2023 involving allegations of organised crime, abuse of office and the diversion of $12 million from a coke plant jointly owned with the local government.

With Pramod remaining legally bankrupt and Mohan Lal Mittal having died earlier in 2026, the future of the family's Mayfair residence remains dependent on the outcome of the legal proceedings.

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