Banking sector in best of health in decades: India Ratings

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised the outlook on the overall banking sector to improving for FY23 from stable, as the banking system’s health is at its best in decades. The improving health trend that began in FY20 is likely to continue into FY23. Furthermore, key financial metrics are likely to continue to show improvement in FY23, backed by strengthened balance sheets and an improving credit demand outlook with an expected commencement of corporate capex cycle.

Comfortable Capital Position | India Ratings

System ROA on Improving Trend | RBI, India Ratings

Advertisement

While the tightening liquidity would push up interest rates, impacting treasury gains, it would at least partially offset in the short term as loans get repriced faster than deposits; almost one-third of the systems loans are linked to external benchmark rates. Ind-Ra has marginally revised its credit growth estimates to 8.4 percent from 8.9 percent for FY22 and 10 percent for FY23. The growth will be supported by a pick-up in economic activity post 1QFY22, higher government spending on infrastructure and a revival in retail demand. The agency estimates GNPA at 6.3 percent and stressed assets at 8.7 percent for FY22 and at 6.1 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, for FY23. The agency expects provisioning cost for FY22 at about 1.5 percent and 1 percent in FY23.

Stress Assets Declining in FY23 | RBI, Ind-Ra

PPOP Expected to Exceed Credit Cost for PSBs in FY22-23 | RBI, Ind-Ra

Advertisement

Ind-Ra’s Stable Outlook on large private banks for FY23 indicates their continued market share gains in both assets and liabilities. Most have strengthened their capital buffers and proactively managed their portfolio. As growth revives, large private banks are likely to witness continuing market share gains due to their superior product and service proposition.

Ind-Ra also has a Stable Outlook on most old private banks for FY'23 which generally have a sticky liability franchise.

However, they would need to invest in technology further to be in the play, else they may not be able to offset the pricing benefit that large banks may offer. Nevertheless, their asset quality challenges could be material, given their larger proportion of small and medium enterprises.

Ind-Ra’s Stable Outlook on PSBs for FY23 reflects reasonable capital buffers, low overhang of corporate stress in terms of expected slippages and manageable impact of COVID-19. Ind-Ra expects PSBs to look for growth across sectors and benefit from loan recoveries, considering their highest profitability in the past six years. In FY'22, Ind-Ra has revised the Negative Outlook to Stable on Long-term Issuer Ratings on five government-owned banks.

Corporate segment to supplement retail in driving credit growth

Ind-Ra has estimated capex would rise to about Rs 7.0 trillion each in FY22 and FY23 (FY21: Rs 5.5 trillion), based on a demand ramp-up by end-FY22 and a further pick-up in FY23 with an economic recovery. Ind-Ra expects leverage to start building in FY23 on account of a revival in capex, increased working capital demand due to a higher output, higher exports and commodity inflation.

Ind-Ra also estimates Rs 2 trillion of primary investments in focus sectors linked to the Performance-linked Incentive scheme (such as electronics, textiles, defence, pharma, chemicals and electric vehicles). Most of this investment would be upfronted in FY22-FY23 so as to maximise the period for which the benefits could be availed by corporates. This could further boost secondary investments. Overall, the bank credit growth to the corporate segment could be around 8 percent yoy in FY23.

Segmental Asset Quality – Retail and MSME see maximum COVID-19 impact

Ind-Ra estimates that asset quality in the retail and micro, small and medium (MSME) segments are most impacted in the ongoing pandemic environment. The stressed asset ratio (GNPA + restructured) in the retail asset segment is expected to almost double to 5.7 percent at end-FY22 from 2.9 percent at end-FY21, whereas for the MSME segment, it could increase to 15.8 percent from 11.7 percent. Additions expected from the agri segment would be in line with the trend over the past four years.

Corporates segment’s stressed assets would slightly drop in FY22 to 10.4 percent from 10.8 percent in FY21 on account of recoveries from a couple of large accounts and ongoing recoveries and upgrades in other smaller corporate accounts.

For FY'23, the agency expects stressed assets in retail to decline to 4.9 percent on account of recoveries, to increase further to 16.7 percent for MSMEs on account of continuing stress in the segment and to decline to 10.3 percent for corporates on account of a continuing trend of recoveries. The analysis here does not factor in write-offs from GNPAs; banks have written off 1 percent-1.5 percent of GNPAs annually over the past four years. The actual GNPAs at end-FY23 would be lower to the extent of write-offs.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:26 AM IST