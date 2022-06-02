e-Paper Get App

Banka Bioloo consolidated March 2022 net sales at Rs 10.35 cr

The company's quarterly net profit was up 48.74 percent at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
EBITDA is up 132.5 percent at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

Banka BioLoo Limited, sustainable sanitation solutions company, has announced its consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022

Net Sales were up at 7.56 per cent at Rs 10.35 crore in March 2022 from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021. The company's quarterly net profit was up 48.74 percent at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA is up 132.5 percent at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021. The EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

