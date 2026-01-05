 Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a nationwide bank strike on January 27, 2026, demanding implementation of a 5-day work week as agreed in the March 2024 wage settlement. The strike could disrupt public sector banks for three consecutive days due to holidays on January 25-26. Unions offer extended weekday hours, noting other institutions already follow 5-day schedules.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bank employees' unions under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on January 27, demanding implementation of a 5-day week.

If the strike materialises, it would have a significant impact primarily on the operations of public sector banks for three days in a row, as January 25 and 26 are holidays. At present, bank employees get off on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, apart from Sundays. Declaring the remaining two Saturdays as holidays was agreed between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March, 2024.

File Image

File Image |

"It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man-hours because we have agreed to an extra 40 minutes working per day from Monday to Friday," UFBU said in a statement. Already, RBI, LIC, GIC, etc., are working for 5 days a week, it said, adding that the foreign exchange market, money market, stock exchanges, etc., are not working on Saturdays. Also, the central and state government offices do not work on Saturdays.

Hence, it said, there is no reason why banks cannot introduce a 5-day week. It has been decided to give the call for an all India strike in all the banks on January 27, 2026, it added. UFBU is an umbrella organisation of nine major bank unions in India, representing employees and officers across public sector banks and some old generation private banks. The statement further said the union's social media campaign #5DayBankingNow has got 18,80,027 impressions and about 2,85,200 posts on X.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 Launch: New Pathways For Indian Postgraduate Students To Study In The UK
GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 Launch: New Pathways For Indian Postgraduate Students To Study In The UK

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Onextel Secures NICSI Contract For Government Messaging Services, Eyes ₹125 Crore Annual Revenue

Onextel Secures NICSI Contract For Government Messaging Services, Eyes ₹125 Crore Annual Revenue

Andhra Pradesh Tops India’s Investment Chart With 25.3% Share In FY26 Proposals

Andhra Pradesh Tops India’s Investment Chart With 25.3% Share In FY26 Proposals

Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat With Mild Losses Amid US-Venezuela Tensions, IT Sector Drags

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat With Mild Losses Amid US-Venezuela Tensions, IT Sector Drags