Bank Strike Scheduled For Sep 28 Deferred After IBA-UFBU Meeting, Key Issues To Be Resolved | Representative Image

The proposed bank strike and agitation programmes have been deferred following a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Sunday night.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations between representatives of the IBA and UFBU. In a circular issued on September 27, 2026, the UFBU said both sides reached an understanding on taking forward discussions on the issues raised by the bank unions.

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The proposed strike was deferred following a meeting between the IBA and UFBU, held at around 9:30 pm on September 27. The decision was communicated through a joint circular signed by representatives of the constituent unions.

According to the circular, a high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The committee will explore possible alternatives in consultation with all stakeholders and work towards a solution acceptable to all concerned, including customers.

The meeting also discussed the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Scale IV and above officers. The IBA will begin discussions with the government to explore possible modifications to the scheme to address observations and concerns raised by unions and associations.

The residual issues listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will also be taken up for discussions between the parties with the aim of resolving them expeditiously.