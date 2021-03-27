Bank of Maharashtra extends its footprint to Andaman & Nicobar; opens 5 more branches in WB

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country, inaugurated six new branches on March 25, at the hands of AS Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra through virtual mode in presence of Hemant Tamta connected via virtual conference& A B Vijayakumar, Executive Directors; V.D. Kolhatkar & Mr.U.R. Rao, General Managers at Head Office. Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one Branch is in Port-Blair and other five are in West Bengal viz. Jalpaiguri, Koch Bihar, Raiganj, Jhargram and Krishnanagar. With the opening of these branches, Bank of Maharashtra will have 1949 Banking outlets across the country.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO said that this is really a happy moment for us as we are achieving our vision of having at least one branch in every district, gaining our foothold all across the country. While congratulating the field members for opening our branches in new centers, he expressed his happiness to have the opportunity to cater to the populace at these centers.