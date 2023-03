Bank of Japan keeps easing policies at Haruhiko Kuroda's last meeting | Image: Twitter

Haruhiko Kuroda did not make any unexpected decisions in his final policy meeting as governor, and the Bank of Japan announced Friday that it would maintain its long-standing monetary easing measures.

In spite of recent pressure to follow the Federal Reserve and other global peers, which have increased interest rates to combat inflation, Kuroda has supported a variety of ultra-loose policies over his decade as the head of the central bank.