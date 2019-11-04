Bank of India signs loan co-origination pact with Paisalo Digital

Mumbai - Bank of India has signed a pact with Paisalo Digital to lend to micro borrowers through online platforms. This pact will also enable loans under micro units development and refinance agency scheme, the lender said in a press release.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's norms, all scheduled commercial banks, except regional rural banks and small finance banks, are allowed to co-originate loans with non-deposit taking systemically-important non-bank finance companies.
Norms for co-origination of loans by banks and non-bank finance companies are aimed at enabling priority sector lending at more competitive rates.
At 1242 IST, shares of Bank of India were 1.7% higher at 72.20 rupees and shares of Paisalo Digital were up 0.4% at 464.25 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)