Bank Of India Reports ₹1,747.39 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

File Image |

Mumbai: Bank of India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks an increase compared to ₹1,660.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Mumbai: Bank of India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,747.39 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, an increase from ₹1,660.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Consolidated total income stood at ₹22,712.28 crore for the quarter, up from ₹20,677.62 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated total expenses were ₹17,733.33 crore for the quarter, an increase from ₹16,640.78 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹7.25, compared to ₹4.02 in the same period last year. For the year ended 31 March 2026, consolidated basic EPS was ₹22.64.

Asset Quality

Standalone gross non-performing assets (GNPA) amounted to ₹14,45,354 lakh, or ₹14,453.54 crore, as of 30 June 2026.

This compares to ₹15,306.01 crore as of 31 March 2026 and ₹19,640.20 crore as of 30 June 2025. The percentage of gross NPAs was 1.81% for Q1 FY27, down from 1.98% in Q4 FY26 and 2.92% in Q1 FY26.

Net Non-Performing Assets

Standalone net non-performing assets (NNPA) were ₹4,018.59 crore as of 30 June 2026. This is an improvement from ₹4,249.97 crore as of 31 March 2026 and ₹4,949.89 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The percentage of net NPAs decreased to 0.51% for Q1 FY27, from 0.56% in Q4 FY26 and 0.75% in Q1 FY26.

Capital Adequacy

Consolidated capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) was 19.28% for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an increase from 18.58% in Q4 FY26. The consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio was 16.59% for Q1 FY27.

Investor Complaints

During the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the bank received three investor complaints and resolved three. No complaints were pending at the beginning or end of the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.