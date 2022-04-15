Bank of India conferred with “Dr.Ambedkar Business Excellence Awards”

Bank of India, a leading Public Sector bank, today conferred with “Dr.Ambedkar Business Excellence Awards”- FIRST PRIZE amongst PSBs under the Category `Most Significant Lender Supporting SC Entrepreneurs’, recognizing the contribution of Bank for SC entrepreneurs in all spheres of the Country's economy.

BOI won this prestigious award for its outstanding performance and remarkable contribution towards the upliftment of SC Entrepreneurs across the country and highest lending to SC Entrepreneurs.

This prestigious award is conferred at the hands of Honourable Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment. BOIreaffirms its commitment to empower the communities by actively financing them in future also.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:41 AM IST