Bank of India begins loan outreach program in Srinagar, to bolster credit growth

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday began its customer outreach programme in Srinagar as part of its effort to strengthen credit growth.

This outreach programme marked the beginning of a series of similar programmes planned across the country during this festive season, predominantly to take banking to the doorsteps and become an active partner in the ongoing economic revival process, BoI said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, BoI MD A K Das said the valley has vast untapped potential for banking business growth, which needs to be tapped immediately to pass on the benefits of the various banking products viz housing, vehicle, education, agriculture etc. and other schemes like PM Svanidhi to the common man.

It will not only boost and accelerate the socio-economic growth of the region but will contribute to uplift the livelihood of the people at large, he added. Das, in the presence of Field General Manager A K Jain, also distributed sanction letters to several beneficiaries under various loan products/ schemes of the bank.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:12 PM IST