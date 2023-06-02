Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY24

The board of directors of Bank of Baroda on Friday approved the raising of additional capital up to Rs 5,000 crore through Additional Tier I or Tier II Debt Capital Instruments, the company announced through an exchange filing. The debt capital instruments will also have an interchangeability option in India or overseas in suitable tranches by March 31, 2024.
The company also added that the capital would be raised when the market is conductive.
Bank of Baroda
The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday closed at Rs 186.60, up by 0.95 per cent.
