 Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

The bank also said that it will raise funds up to $3 billion through bilateral and other borrowings.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds | Wikepedia

Bank of Baroda Board of Directors on Friday approved raising of foreign currency fund of up to $4 billion through bonds, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The bank will raise $1 billion under the Bank's MTN program and $3 billion through issuance of Certificate of Deposits under CD program in single or multiple tranches at appropriate time.

The bank also said that it will raise funds up to $3 billion through bilateral and other borrowings.

Bank of Baroda's total business in the the financial year 2023 grew by 16.8 per cent year-on-year.

Read Also
₹16 crore bank fraud: CBI books Jalgaon based firm, promoters for cheating Bank of Baroda
article-image

Bank of Baroda shares

The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday at 1:08 pm IST were at Rs 174.80, down by 1.66 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

India-UK FTA: All you need to know about negotiations in the coming week

India-UK FTA: All you need to know about negotiations in the coming week

Narayana Murthy: Nothing can beat the human mind, not even AI-powered ChatGPT

Narayana Murthy: Nothing can beat the human mind, not even AI-powered ChatGPT

ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 6.24 lakh to employees as stock options

ICICI Bank allots shares worth Rs 6.24 lakh to employees as stock options

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US