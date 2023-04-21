Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

Bank of Baroda Board of Directors on Friday approved raising of foreign currency fund of up to $4 billion through bonds, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The bank will raise $1 billion under the Bank's MTN program and $3 billion through issuance of Certificate of Deposits under CD program in single or multiple tranches at appropriate time.
The bank also said that it will raise funds up to $3 billion through bilateral and other borrowings.
Bank of Baroda's total business in the the financial year 2023 grew by 16.8 per cent year-on-year.
Bank of Baroda shares
The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday at 1:08 pm IST were at Rs 174.80, down by 1.66 per cent.
