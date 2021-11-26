e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

Bank of Baroda raises 1,997 bonds of Rs 1 cr each via Basel III-compliant bonds

Agencies
Bank of Baroda has received a total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalized for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum) / Representative Image | Photo: Twitter

Bank of Baroda has received a total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalized for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum) / Representative Image | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,997 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

The bank had come out with a Rs 2,000 crore issue of additional tier-I bonds on November 24. ''The bank has received total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalised for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum),'' BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it issued a total of 1,997 bonds of Rs 1 crore each under this issue to a total of 21 allottees.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Stock of Bank of Baroda traded 3.33 per cent lower at Rs 89.90 apiece on BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:41 PM IST
Advertisement