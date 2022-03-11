Bank of Baroda launches #AapkeSapnoKaSathi, youth-centric home and car loan campaign

Bank of Baroda (Bank) has launched the #AapkeSapnoKaSathi campaign – a youth-centric home loan and car loan campaign targeted at millennials that highlights the Bank’s interest rates in an engaging interplay between a young decision maker and her/his parent.

The #AapkeSapnoKaSathi home and car loan television campaign features young, actors Revathi Pillai and Mayur More (lead actors of the popular series Kota Factory) along with veteran actors Rajeev Mehta [from the TV series Khichdi] and Shruti Panwar [from the TV series Sasural Genda Phool]. The ads convey the rising aspirations of today’s youth with a partner like Bank of Baroda by their side.

Similarly, the OOH ads of the campaign feature the Bank’s long-time brand endorser and youth icon, Olympian PV Sindhu.

Rakesh Sharma, Dy. General Manager, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, “The youth today are looking for a financial partner that not only enables them to fulfil their dreams and achieve their financial goals, but also enables them to bank independently in a hassle-free manner. A partner that has served generations of their loved ones. This is the best time to buy a home or car of one’s dreams and Bank of Baroda’s amazingly low rates can transform that dream into reality.”

The #AapkeSapnoKaSathi home and car loan TVCs are running in a multi-lingual format - Hindi, Gujarati and Kannada, besides English.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:28 PM IST