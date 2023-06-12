Bank Of Baroda Increases Interest Rate For Lending By 0.05% For One Year

Bank of Baroda on Monday increased its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) from June 12, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The overnight, one month, three month, and six month MCLR have been kept the same.
However, the MCLR for one year has been increased slightly from 8.60 per cent to 8.65 percent, a slight increase of 0.05 percent.
Bank of Baroda Shares
The shares of Bank of Baroda on Monday at 11:52 am IST were at Rs 186.45, up by 0.87 per cent.
