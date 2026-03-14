Bank of Baroda Incorporates BOB Securities & Giltedge With ₹2,000 Crore Capital To Expand Primary Dealership Business

ank of Baroda has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, BOB Securities & Giltedge Limited, with an authorised share capital of Rupees 2,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has taken a step to expand its presence in the government securities market by setting up a new subsidiary focused on primary dealership activities.

The bank has incorporated BOB Securities & Giltedge Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary. The entity will operate as a public limited company and will primarily undertake standalone primary dealership business in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines. The incorporation was confirmed after the bank received the certificate of incorporation from the Registrar of Companies.

The newly formed subsidiary has an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore. According to the disclosure, Bank of Baroda plans to infuse this capital in two tranches. The subsidiary will remain fully owned by the bank, ensuring complete control over its operations and strategic direction.

The bank has already obtained the required approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the establishment of the subsidiary. This regulatory clearance enables the new entity to pursue its role as a standalone primary dealer, participating in the government securities market under the RBI’s regulatory framework.

By launching a dedicated subsidiary for primary dealership activities, Bank of Baroda is strengthening its capabilities in the government securities ecosystem. The move allows the bank to operate a specialised entity focused on dealing in government bonds and related securities while aligning with RBI guidelines governing such businesses. The development was disclosed by the bank to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the company filing dated March 13, 2026. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial or investment advice.