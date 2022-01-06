Bank of Baroda announced signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as brand endorser

Bank of Baroda announced the signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser. Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Shafali’s personality resonates grit, determination and dependability which reflects the Bank’s brand ideologies.”

Cricketer Verma said, “I am extremely grateful to Bank of Baroda for this association and for believing in my potential.”

“We are extremely thankful to Bank of Baroda for their association with Shafali. Bank of Baroda has supported & is supporting some of the iconic sportspersons of India,” said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures.

Last year, the Bank launched its latest offering ‘bob World Wave’ – a wearable line of products for payments with a complete health ecosystem, under the bob World umbrella. The product offers seamless digital payment option on-the-go which gives a convenience to shop and transact with ease.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:11 PM IST