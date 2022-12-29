e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank loans grew at 17.45% in the first two weeks of Dec

Bank loans grew at 17.45% in the first two weeks of Dec

Loans being disbursed by banks may surge past those by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: Pexels
Follow us on

With higher interest rate, banks clocked a marginal growth in loans at 17.44 per cent, compared to 17.45 per cent 15 days before that. According to ratings agency CRISIL, loans being disbursed by banks may surge past those by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The retail segment has been driving the growth in loan demand, as bank credit to the sector went up by 11.5 per cent for Octover, and will speed up to a rate of 18 per cent in FY 23. This acceleration will come majorly due to the demand for home loans, while deposits grew at a slower pace of 9.36 per cent. As liquidity has improved, whether or not banks can generate deposits at par with credit demand, will be something to focus on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

Cipla EU invests EUR 15 mn in mRNA firm Ethris

Cipla EU invests EUR 15 mn in mRNA firm Ethris

Debt-hit realtor Supertech offered almost 10,000 flats without occupancy certificates

Debt-hit realtor Supertech offered almost 10,000 flats without occupancy certificates

Ratings agency ICRA says emission norms for tractors will impact 8% domestic volume

Ratings agency ICRA says emission norms for tractors will impact 8% domestic volume