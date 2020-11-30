Bank holidays December 2020: Banks will remain closed for 11 days in total, click here for more details

Business

Bank holidays December 2020: Banks will remain closed for 11 days in total

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of December in India.

As per the data on RBI's website, the banks in India will remain closed for 11 days in December. However, it is important to note that not all states will have 11 holidays as they are decided as per the state-specific festivals.

December 25 (Friday) Christmas is a holiday during which all the banks across the country will remain closed.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in December

  • Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: Dec1

  • Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier: Dec 3

  • Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma: Dec 12

  • Losoong/Namsoong: Dec 17

  • Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong: Dec 18

  • Goa Liberation Day: Dec 19

  • Christmas Festival: Dec 24

  • Christmas: Dec 25

  • Christmas Festival: Dec 26

  • U Kiang Nangbah: Dec 30

  • Year’s Eve: Dec 31

