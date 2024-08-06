Bangladesh Unrest: Indian FMCG Companies That May Be Affected Due To Turbulence

Bangladesh is currently in the middle of a major unrest that has engulfed not only order and restraint but also stability and its ruling regime. This has raised many concerns within and outside the South Asian nation.

Apart from security concerns surrounding the development, there are also potential economic and business woes that have entered the discourse.

Business Amid Chaos

Many Indian FMCG companies have a significant presence in the country.

Here are some of the big names that could be affected by these concerning developments in the neighbouring country.

The unrest in the country has seen raised concerns from across the board. |

One of the biggest names on the list is Godrej Consumer Products and its fully-owned subsidiary, Godrej Consumer Products Bangladesh Ltd. The company is said to have a major presence in the Bangladeshi market.

The company is said to procure about 30–35 per cent of its production from Bangladesh.

Then we have the Kolkata-based Emami Ltd., another company that is not only geographically close to Bangladesh but also has business interests in the country.

The company is said to have reported having accrued revenue of Rs 17,423 crore from the country. This accounted for 6 per cent of its total revenue in the previous fiscal year.

Mumbai-based Marico's international business is said to be reliant on Bangladesh, which accounts for 44 per cent of its revenue. Its fully-owned subsidiary made Rs 1,103 crore from the country in the previous fiscal year.

Another major name with a presence in the country is Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the company that runs the popular pizza joint Domino's in the sub-continent. Apart from acquiring Domino's Bangladesh, the company has also invested in Popeyes Fried Chicken in the country.

Some of the other FMCG companies with stakes in the country's business are Dabur and Britannia, which are said to have sales exposure in Bangladesh.

In addition, many garment and apparel accessory enterprises are also expected to be impacted by the recent turmoil, given Bangladesh's presence in the manufacturing of these products.