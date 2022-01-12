Bangladesh eyes $80 bn exports by 2024

The Bangladesh government has formulated a new export policy with a target to facilitate receipts of $80 billion annually by 2024.

The new export policy was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, the report said.

Kamal added that the draft of Export Policy for fiscal 2021-22 to fiscal 2023-24 has been approved in light of the current world trade situation.

The minister added that Priority sectors and special development sectors will be given special benefits.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:25 PM IST