Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation launches QR train ticketing services on WhatsApp | Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited

WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday said they have partnered to launch Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. This will enable Bangalore citizens to use WhatsApp to purchase train tickets and recharge their travel pass.

BMRCL is the first transit service to enable end-to-end QR ticketing. The chatbot will communicate in English and Kannada and allow users to purchase transit tickets, recharge metro travel passes and check transit timetables and fares.

A.S. Shankar, Executive Director (O&M), BMRCL in a statement said, “It is a proud moment for us as BMRCL becomes the first transit service globally to launch QR ticketing service on WhatsApp. Our constant endeavor is to make it easy for our citizens to use our services and with the help of a simple technology such as WhatsApp, we are able to build solutions that can be quickly adopted by our commuters. I encourage everyone to use this digital solution and experience the ease and convenience it will bring to their commuting experience with Namma Metro.”

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.

How will Namma Metro's chatbot work?

The commuters will have to send a 'Hi' message to the phone number +918105556677 to begin a conversation with the chatbot. You can then choose whether you want a QR ticket, card recharge or more. Once you have chosen your travel details then you can pay using UPI. Once you get your ticket you can scan it at the terminal for contactless entry and exit.

India is one of the biggest global markets for WhatsApp and earlier this year the tech giant got the approval to extend its UPI-powered payments services to its users in India.