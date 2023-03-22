Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director | Bandhan Bank

The board of Bandhan Bank on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was based on the recommendation of a Selection Committee composed of directors and Nomination and Remuneration Committee that was approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Ratan Kumar Kesh would be taking over the position from March 31, 2023 for a period of three years. Kesh is also appointed as additional director up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting or up to three months whichever is earlier.

Kesh has a BE Mechanical from NIT, Durgapur, has more than 28 years of work experience in multiple industries including Banking & Finance, Manufacturing and Service Industry. He is an Advanced Quality Engineer from Quality Council of Indiana, USA. He possesses a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from NMIMS, Mumbai. He was trained on Six Sigma by GE and Asian Institute of Technology and worked as Six Sigma Black Belt (BB) and Master Black Belt (MBB) in early years of his career. He has also completed a Business Leadership Course from IIM, Ahmedabad & a Strategic Agility Leadership Course from Harvard Business School.

With nearly three decades of stellar experience, Kesh has a track record of leading complex operations including transformation, automation, customer experience, quality improvement & other related functions. He is a hands-on leader who has helped scale and address operational challenges with ease consistently at reputed banking organizations in India namely ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank & Axis Bank.

Kesh joined Axis Bank in 2019 to first drive bank-wide operational transformation cutting across all business lines. He ideated and scaled up the Artificial Intelligence COE for the bank which worked towards developing cutting edge new age tech enabled interventions. He also played active leadership role in the Crisis Management Taskforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured smooth banking operations in work-from-home model. In 2020, his role was enhanced to lead end-to-end retail operations portfolio covering Liabilities, Assets, Cards, Digital, Wealth, NRI, ATM and bank wide reconciliation, Customer Service Call Center and Service Recovery.

Kesh became among the first in the Indian Banking Industry to lead the launch and successful implementation of “Service CRM” at HDFC Bank. He further led the aggressive growth as a product head for premier banking, current account and trade & forex Business. He was also Chief Customer Experience Officer in YES Bank and additionally took charge as Head of Operation Risk.

Prior to venturing into Banking domain, he has worked in multiple reputed organisations in Aditya Birla Group and RPG Group in India and Abroad in various roles in Design Dept., Project Management, Balanced Scorecard, Quality Assurance, Organisation-wide Transformation Programs and Technical Services.

He was recognized as one of the 50 most talented Quality Professionals in India by the World Quality Congress and India's top 25 Emerging Tech Leaders by BIOCON Network in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India.