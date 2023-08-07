 Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 5,066 equity shares to employees as stock option under Bandhan Bank Employee Stock Option Plan Series 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 16,10,85,95,510 comprising of 1,61,08,59,551 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 16,10,86,46,170 comprising of 1,61,08,64,617 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

Bandhan Bank shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Monday at 12:02 pm IST were at Rs 226.95, down by 0.50 percent.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank Net Interest Income Drops To ₹2491 Crore In Q1 FY24
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Bharti Airtel Launches Xstream AirFiber, India’s First Wireless Home Wi-Fi Service Powered By 5G...

Bharti Airtel Launches Xstream AirFiber, India’s First Wireless Home Wi-Fi Service Powered By 5G...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia Net Loss Widens By ₹54 Cr; Total Income At ₹617.8...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia Net Loss Widens By ₹54 Cr; Total Income At ₹617.8...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,796.03, Nifty At 19,547.80

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,796.03, Nifty At 19,547.80