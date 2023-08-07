Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 5,066 equity shares to employees as stock option under Bandhan Bank Employee Stock Option Plan Series 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 16,10,85,95,510 comprising of 1,61,08,59,551 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 16,10,86,46,170 comprising of 1,61,08,64,617 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

Bandhan Bank shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Monday at 12:02 pm IST were at Rs 226.95, down by 0.50 percent.

