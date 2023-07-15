Balrampur Chini Mills Appoints Indu Bhushan As Additional Director Of The Company |

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited on Saturday announced the appointment of Dr. Indu Bhushan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company, as per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for a term of five consecutive years, with effective from July 17, 2023 to July 16, 2028, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Dr. Indu Bhushan

Dr. Indu Bhushan served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Authority (NHA) and Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (ABPMAY), a flagship health assurance scheme of the Government of India covering more than 500 million citizens from April 2018 to January 2021.

Dr. Bhushan is an ex-Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer (1983 batch, Rajasthan Cadre). He served for nine years in the IAS prior to working as Senior Economist with the World Bank group and then moved to Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 1997. Until his appointment as CEO of AB-PMAY, he served as Director-General, Strategy and Policy Department and has led ADB’s engagement with several Asian economies including People’s Republic of China. He administered and provided oversight to sectors like energy, environment, natural resources and agriculture, transport, public management, financial and regional cooperation and urban-social development.

Currently, he is associated as a Board member with many prestigious companies and non-profit organizations globally.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Shares

The shares of Balrampur Chini Mills on friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹380.50, up by 1.58 percent.

Read Also Balrampur Chini Mills extinguishes 2,37,624 shares under buyback norms

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)