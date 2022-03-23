BalleBaazi launches BSG Infotech, ready-to-implement fantasy gaming engine arm

BalleBaazi.com, fantasy gaming platform from the house of Baazi Games, has announced it has expanded its horizons with the launch of BSG Infotech- a gamification arm that provides customized fantasy sports platform, across industries.

The B2B gaming arm of BalleBaazi.com is going to provide full-stack fantasy gaming engine through a White-labeled product, Network Solution and Free-to-play Platform to organizations, with player liquidity from day one, multiple sports and formats, handled scalability, analytics platform, multiple controls, Quick TAT, CRM Integration and dedicated 24x7 support, it said in a press statement.

Speaking about the development, Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, BalleBaazi.com said, “With BSG Infotech, we are geared up to deliver a notch higher gamification experience to everyone who is looking forward to engaging their users.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:30 PM IST