Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Profit after tax declines 2.63% to Rs 1,256 cr, revenue up 10%

Financial services firm Bajaj Finserv Ltd reported a 2.63 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,256 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 17,620 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 15,961 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Profit after Tax (PAT) includes unrealised Mark-To-Market (MTM) losses on equity investments measured at fair value through profit and loss of BALIC and BAGIC of Rs 38 crore in Q3 FY22, as per the company's investor presentation.

While Bajaj Finance reported an 85 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,125 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:24 PM IST