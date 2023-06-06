Bajaj Finserv Enhances Retail Capabilities With Launch Of Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund | File

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., one of India’s most diversified and technology-driven financial services groups, today announced the strengthening of its suite of retail financial offerings with the launch of its new mutual fund business under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will launch a comprehensive set of products across fixed income, hybrid and equity categories to meet the needs of diverse investor profiles ranging from retail and HNIs to institutions. To begin, the company will launch a set of fixed income, liquid, overnight and money market products to cater to the institutional segment and company treasuries.

“We are committed to being a full-stack financial solutions provider to meet India’s growing needs and building deeper, long-term relationships with customers who are already invested in us. The launch of asset management helps diversify our retail franchise and leverage Bajaj Finserv companies’ combined strength in financial services across a much larger customer base,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

“Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s strategy is built on innovation, win-win partnerships and a future-ready business model through usage of data and tech platforms – the fundamental pillars on which the Bajaj Finserv is built,” said Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund had filed its first seven schemes with SEBI i.e. the liquid fund, money market fund, overnight fund, arbitrage fund, large and mid-cap fund, balanced advantage fund and flexi cap fund. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will start rolling out these products within the next 30 days, starting with Fixed Income products.

Bajaj Finserv received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, in March 2023.