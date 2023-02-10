Bajaj Finance offers the dual advantage of high FD rates and the safety of deposit

A fixed deposit is a sound financial investment tool that is unaffected by market volatility but can help you earn profitable returns over a sizeable tenure. Fixed deposits offered by banks and post offices generally yield lower returns, but company FDs offer higher FD rates compared to their counterparts. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such safe instrument that offers deposit safety along with substantial returns on deposits.

Read on to know more about the Bajaj Finance FD and how long you should invest in this tool to make decent returns.

Earn more with high FD rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers one of the highest FD rates up to 8.10% p.a. This is a fixed rate till the tenure of the FD is over. The interest rate does not change midway even if the market suddenly tumbles. This helps individuals in aligning their investments to their goals and achieve them effortlessly. You can estimate your returns even before choosing to invest by using the FD calculator.

For a better understanding, here is a look at investments made by individuals over a tenure of 12-60 months.

Citizens aged below 60 years

2. Senior citizen

As you can see, senior citizens get an additional fixed deposit rate benefit of up to 0.25% p.a. on their investments. Also, you can see how longer tenures offer larger returns. If you are looking to achieve long-term financial goals like paying for a house down payment, then investing for a tenure longer than 3 years is recommended. FDs can be utilised to fulfil short to mid-term goals as well. If you wish to save up for travel abroad or student loan repayment, etc. then investing for shorter tenures is a good choice as it provides easy liquidity.

Highest safety and credibility

The safety of deposits and timely returns are key parameters when looking for a good investment avenue. Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited with CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings. With such credit ratings, you can be assured that your money is in good hands.

Make small monthly deposits

Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first monthly savings option, the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). Investors can make small monthly contributions instead of parking in a lump sum, starting at just Rs. 5000. These monthly deposits can be used as independent fixed deposits. SDP works just like a SIP, sans the market risk and capital loss.

The Systematic Deposit Plan has two variants, the Single Maturity Scheme and the Monthly Maturity Scheme. With the Single Maturity Scheme, you can earn a generous corpus at maturity and with the Monthly Maturity Scheme, you can get regular payouts.

Easy online investment process

Investing in Bajaj Finance FD is simple. All you have to do is fill out an online form with minimal details and start the investment from the comfort of your home. You can book an FD in just a few minutes.

Armed with this information, you can invest in Bajaj Finance online FD within minutes by choosing your tenure based on your financial goals and liquidity requirements.

