Bajaj Finance Limited allots 49,600 NCDs with 8.08% coupon rate

As per a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance has allotted 49,600 debentures, which are non-convertible, secured and redeemable.

The subscription size is Rs 1,000 crore plus Rs 5,000 crore, and minimum subscription is at Rs 1 crore.

The coupon rate for the non-convertible debentures has been kept at 8.08 per cent per year.