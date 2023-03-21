 Bajaj Finance Limited allots 49,600 NCDs with 8.08% coupon rate
The subscription size is Rs 1,000 crore plus Rs 5,000 crore, and minimum subscription is at Rs 1 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
As per a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance has allotted 49,600 debentures, which are non-convertible, secured and redeemable.

The coupon rate for the non-convertible debentures has been kept at 8.08 per cent per year.

