Bajaj Finance Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Get returns up to 7.95% p.a.

In volatile or underperforming markets, fixed deposits offer safety and assured returns to investors across age and risk-taking ability. In a move to deliver higher value to investors, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has increased their FD interest rates. You can earn interest rates up to 7.95% p.a. for senior citizens, and up to 7.70% p.a. for customers below 60 years of age.

The best part is that you can lock in these rates right away, making it an FD with one of the highest FD rates. Bajaj Finance also provides digital provisions to streamline the procedure and make it completely hassle-free. These enable you to plan and manage your investment from the convenience of your home while investing online.

Here’s how investors can leverage the features of the Bajaj Finance FD to grow their corpus.

Benefit from high FD returns and safety ratings

With an increase on the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rates since 22nd November, 2022, investors can now get up to 7.95% per annum on their corpus. This boost in FD returns is compounded by the fact that the Bajaj Finance FD comes with the highest safety ratings.

To get a better idea of the earnings you can expect, take a look at the following table for cumulative fixed deposit:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest AAA(Stable) by ICRA and AAA/STABLE by CRISIL, which means that depositors can securely invest in the Bajaj Finance FD and rely on receiving their payout and initial investment on time and in full.

Book an FD online in no time

The process of booking a Bajaj Finance FD is simple and straightforward. Customers can start their investment through a 100% digital process by following these easy steps:

· Keep the KYC documents needed handy, such as PAN and Aadhaar card

· Click on ‘Open FD’ on the Bajaj Finance website or App

· Share mobile number and enter OTP

· Enter the investment amount, tenure and payout option

· Input the relevant KYC details and upload the documents online

· Share other personal and income details

· Sign the declaration after checking the terms and conditions and enter bank information

· Pay and complete the investment via UPI, NEFT, RTGS or netbanking

An acknowledgment and e-receipt will be emailed to confirm the investment. With this convenient process, investors can book their FD hassle-free online to make the most of the high fixed deposit interest rates.

Select the ideal tenure

Investors can choose the best timeline for their FD to mature based on their goals as Bajaj Finance offers a range of tenures from 1 year to 5 years. What’s more, investors can earn higher FD returns by selecting special tenures od 15, 18, 22, 30, 33,39 and 44 months. These timelines offer higher fixed deposit interest rates to help customers grow their wealth with ease.

Apart from this, customers can pick when they receive their interest payout too. While getting the full payout of the initial investment and interest earnings at maturity offers the best FD returns, investor can also choose non-cumulative options. Bajaj Finance offers payouts every month or quarter or even half-yearly and yearly. For recurring expenses or daily living costs, investors can opt for any of these options based on their needs.

Start small or in instalments

Allowing investors to start their investment journey stress-free, Bajaj Finance has a low cap of Rs.15,000 on term deposits. Further, investors can choose the unique Systematic Deposit Plan offered by Bajaj Finance, which allows them to invest as low as Rs.5,000 every month for a period of 1 to 5 years. This helps them book a new FD every month and choose from a monthly maturity or single maturity scheme.

These perks along with the fact that senior citizens get an additional 0.25% p.a. on fixed deposit interest rates make the Bajaj Finance FD an ideal choice. Investors can monitor and renew their FD by logging in to the dedicated customer portal and even take a loan against FD during a cash crunch.

To get started, investors can forecast their FD returns using the digital fd calculator and invest online today to enjoy Bajaj Finance’s revised fixed deposit interest rates!

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.