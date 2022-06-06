Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: Easy steps to follow and invest now

As financial service providers continue to embrace fintech, it is now easier for individuals to invest their money. Retail investors have surged over the last year, and now, with a plethora of digital tools at their disposal, they need only pick the best options. A diversified portfolio is critical at such a stage, and when looking to invest in a steady and reliable vehicle, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a worthwhile choice. Besides the many features on offer, you get among the highest FD rates in the market, enabling you to grow your savings efficiently.

Another reason to consider this FD is that economic experts forecast that the RBI will continue to increase the repo rate until early next year. You can stand to gain greatly so long as you lock in investment while the FD rates are high. The FD has been a reliable tool for many Indians, mainly because the suitable FD can inject positive returns into a portfolio. What's more, with Bajaj Finance, investing is simple, quick, and accessible. The entire process is digital and completely online, meaning you never have to visit a physical branch.

Read on to know more about how you can invest online and get insight into the many other features on offer.

How to invest online in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

To avail of the current FD rates on offer to invest now, follow this easy 5-step guide.

· Step 1: Visit the official webpage and click the 'Invest Online' button

· Step 2: Fill out the online form with your details

· Step 3: Wait for the secret OTP to be sent to your phone and input it to verify your identity

· Step 4: Choose your FD amount and tenor

· Step 5: Finalise the FD by investing using Netbanking or UPI

The digital provision makes it much easier to invest as it is user friendly. Aside from the hassle-free process, Bajaj Finance extends other features too. To help you learn all about them, read these pointers.

Competitive FD rates up to 7.45%

With Bajaj Finance, you can invest and earn up to 7.45% p.a. These FD rates are among the highest in India and will help you earn generously throughout the tenor. Note that your rate will vary depending on the tenor and your investor profile. Investors below 60 years of age can avail of FD rates up to 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens earn an additional 0.25% on the base rate. Both these FD rates can translate to significant earnings for investors.

Flexible tenor options between 12 and 60 months

There may be many reasons to invest, and in all instances, you should ensure that you have the option to tailor your FD as required. You enjoy this benefit with Bajaj Finance, as you get a flexible tenor that ranges up to 60 months. Whether you have long-term obligations, short-term objectives to fund, or if you want to add to your savings, you can freely invest without any restrictions.

Keep in mind that your tenor does affect the FD rates offered. A shorter tenor will typically fetch your lower FD rates than a longer tenor. Bajaj Finance also extends special FD rates for cumulative deposits across tenors of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 months. These FD rates are the highest offered by Bajaj Finance and can help you reach your goals more efficiently.

To understand the returns you can expect with this FD, look at the following tables at different tenors.

Disclaimer: The Bajaj Finance FD calculator computed all the calculations mentioned above.

High credibility and stability ratings from top rating agencies

While FDs are secure investing options, it is always best to assess offerings based on their ratings. It can give you much-needed peace of mind, especially when looking to invest a handsome sum. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has been assigned the top ratings from ICRA and CRISIL, the 'MAAA' stable and 'FAAA' regular ratings. These indicate that Bajaj Finance is a credible issuer and has a steady track record of making timely interest payouts. For investors, these ratings state that your money is in safe hands.

In addition to the high FD rates, the Bajaj Finance FD extends all these features to ensure that you have a genuinely favourable experience. To get started today and make the most of your savings, use the FD calculator, forecast your earnings, and invest online in just a few clicks!