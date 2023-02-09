e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50

After this purchase the total number of shares bought back as of February 9 is at 24,06,640.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday in an exchange filing announced that the company for an average price of acquisition of Rs 168.50 bought back a total of 34,384 shares. From the total shares bought back, 5,640 were on the BSE while 28,744 were on the NSE.

After this purchase, the total number of shares bought back as of February 9 was at 24,06,640.

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday closed at Rs 168.50, up by 0.21 per cent.

Earning

The company on Thursday, reported an income of Rs 239.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 33.21 crore during the quarter that ended in December.

