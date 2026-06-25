Bajaj Auto To Strengthen 125cc-Plus Bikes, Turbocharge Chetak And Boost Exports In FY27

Bajaj Auto outlined its FY27 strategy, focusing on premium motorcycles, Chetak electric scooters and export growth | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 25: Bajaj Auto Ltd will strengthen its strategically important 125cc-plus domestic motorcycle portfolio while "turbo charging" its electric scooter Chetak in FY27, amid a volatile, uncertain and complex external environment, Chairman Niraj R. Bajaj said.

The company will also look to boost exports given the recovery across key international markets, while navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics, Bajaj said in the company's Annual Report for 2025–26.

Growth Strategy For FY27

"As we look ahead to FY27, the external environment remains volatile, uncertain and complex. Geopolitical developments, commodity inflation, supply chain disruptions and shifts in global trade dynamics are creating challenges in the operating environment that are particularly pronounced as we start the new financial year," he said.

"The opportunities before us across markets and segments remain very significant and offer substantial headroom for growth," Bajaj said.

India continues to be one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, with almost unparalleled long-term potential across both domestic consumption and electric mobility, he noted.

The uptick and rebound across overseas markets augur well for the company, which is a foremost exporter from the country, he said.

Focus On Premium Bikes

Sharing the company's priorities for the ongoing fiscal, Bajaj said it will focus on "strengthening competitiveness in the strategically important 125cc-plus domestic motorcycle segment through brand/product interventions and sharper in-market execution".

Further, he said the company will accelerate momentum for the KTM and Triumph brands, given the change in their growth trajectories, while also "turbo charging Chetak while driving its strong product proposition, market leadership and improved profitability".

Exports And Capacity Expansion

Bajaj also pointed out that the company will be "stepping up exports even further given the recovery across key international markets, whilst navigating the challenges and disruptions in global logistics".

It will also de-risk supply constraints through capacity expansion, particularly for the electric portfolio and premium bikes, along with the development of alternate materials and sources, as part of the FY27 strategy, he added.

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Bajaj Auto will continue to invest sufficiently in differentiated product innovation, impactful brand activation and superior customer experience, besides scaling up strategic growth enablers, including Bajaj Auto Credit (vehicle financing) and Bajaj Auto Technology (R&D), he noted.

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